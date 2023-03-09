Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Nsw Election

NSW Election 2023: Labor's Josh Black to top the ballot in Dubbo

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated March 9 2023 - 11:18am, first published 11:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Electoral staff in Dubbo draw candidate names to decide the order they will appear on the ballot. Picture by Belinda Soole

As the ultimate decider on who will be the next leader of NSW looms ever closer, ballot draws have now taken place at the 93 electoral districts across the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.