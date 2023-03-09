As the ultimate decider on who will be the next leader of NSW looms ever closer, ballot draws have now taken place at the 93 electoral districts across the state.
On Thursday morning, the electoral manager for the district of Dubbo drew names from a box at the Darling Street election office to decide which order the seat's six contenders would appear in on the ballot sheet.
Present for the draw was sitting Nationals member Dugald Saunders, who will go head-to-head with contenders from Labor, the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers, the Greens, the Sustainable Australia Party and the Legalise Cannabis Party.
Labor candidate Josh Black took out the top spot on the ballot followed by Kate Richardson for the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers and Robyn Thomas from the Greens.
Incumbent Dugald Saunders took the fourth spot on the ballot and Legalise Cannabis's Mark Littlejohn and Sustainable Australia's Anthony Nugent took out the fifth and sixth spots.
With ballot order now decided, candidates will now enter the final push of their campaign ahead of election day.
On March 25, all NSW residents aged 18 and above will have to vote to elect one person to represent the electorate in the lower house and 21 of the 42 members of the upper house.
The party who picks up the most spots in the lower house - either the Dominic Perrottet-led Liberal National coalition or the Chris Minns-led Labor party - will go on to form government.
Dubbo locals will be able to cast their votes between 8:00am and 6:00pm at Dubbo College Delroy Campus, Dubbo North Public School, Buninyong Public School, Orana Heights Public School, Dubbo South Public School, Dubbo College South Campus and Dubbo Uniting Church.
Voting booths will also be open at Narromine Public School, Wongarbon Public School, Geurie Public School, Wellington High School and Wellington Public School.
Those who can't make it to a polling place on the day can cast their vote from the 18th of March to the 24th of March at one of the early voting locations in the area including the Dubbo Uniting Church, Wellington Civic Centre and Narromine Shire Council.
Postal voting will also be available for people with disabilities, the elderly, residents who will be outside NSW during the election and those more than eight kilometres away from a voting centre.
People wishing to make a postal vote will need to apply online before Monday March 20 to be eligible. Postal votes will be distributed from March 13, with all postal votes certificates to be completed by 6pm on March 25.
More information about where to vote and eligibility for early voting and postal voting can be found on the NSW Electoral Commission website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.