Destination Country and Outback Visitor Economy Summit held at Dubbo's Lazy River

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated March 10 2023 - 8:40am, first published 4:30am
Susie Rae and Tenelle Bond spoke at the Destination Country and Outback Visitor Economy Summit. Picture by Belinda Soole

'From little things, big things grow' was the theme of a summit dedicated to inspiring and empowering anyone who welcomes visitors to take their business to new heights.

