As an artist who grew up immersed in different cultures, it's easy to understand why Sarah Bedak infuses her songs with passion so comfortably.
The lead singer for the five-piece band Lolo Lovina will be fronting the opening show of Macquarie Conservatorium concert series for the 2023 season this weekend.
The band's albums Rroma Sapien and Rromantics have been featured in radio programs and a video clip of their performance at the Havana World Music Festival has received numerous inspiring reviews.
READ ALSO:
"Lolo Lovina means red beer and this exciting band is an intoxicating brew infused with swing and Balkan gypsy beats," says conservatorium director Vivienne Winther of their front act.
"Their music reflects Sarah's cosmopolitan identity as an artist who grew up in three native cultures.
"Lolo Lovina's hypnotic and passionate music make each of their concerts a unique experience not to be missed."
Bedak, a Romanian, and her band consists of a saxophonist, guitarist, keyboard player, bass and drummer. The band has performed at the Sydney Opera House, Havana World Music Festival in Cuba, SXSW in Texas and venues throughout Europe.
This Sunday, March 12 at 5.30pm, Bedak leads Lolo Lovina as they perform for an audience that craves for the finest, if not exceptional sounds.
Violinists Winther, Anna da Silva Chen, Dana Lee and cellist Thomas Marlin will showcase thier repertoire for the enjoyment of their Dubbo audience.
The quartet recently performed in Sydney and Adelaide and last year, toured for the Canberra International Chamber Music Festival.
The quartet is performing at the Sydney Opera House and touring Victoria later in the year.
To watch those performing at the Macquarie Conservatorium, located on the corner of Darling and Bultje streets, tickets can be found at www.123tix.com.au
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.