Multicultural Comedy Gala show producer Betty Moxey can't promise things won't get a little edge or even dark when the event arrives at Dubbo.
The star-studded show should be on the go-to list as it transcends borders, having six comedians whose backgrounds include Irish, Turkish, Sri Lankan, Singaporean, Egyptian, and Indigenous.
Fiona O'Loughlin, Dane Simpson, Dilruk Jayasinha, Khaled Khalafalla, Tahir and Ting Lim are the comedians who will appear at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre (DRTCC) at 8pm on Saturday, March 11.
"Everyone on the show had a good deal of experience even the emerging ones that haven't performed at Dubbo, and you don't need to think about their backgrounds," Moxey of AList Entertainment, one of the successful promotional agencies for Australia's comedians.
The agency promoted stand-up comedians Anh Do before he shifted to TV, acting, and painting, and Akmal Saleh in many outstanding hilarious shows around the country and overseas.
What surprising improvisations the audience can expect from these six comedians coming to Dubbo is anyone's guess but one sure thing is it's a treat that will leave the audience still having a big laugh even as the curtain has closed.
"We hope those coming to the show can identify themselves when they see them on stage," Moxey said.
"It's such a mixed bag of comedy and they all have different styles but something to enjoy, something for everyone.
"I cannot guarantee there aren't some vulgarity or edgy materials that are kind of controversial, but that is the best thing about their presentations.
"The audience will find we all have so many shared languages with comedy, a shared language in laughter and we will find that ourselves."
Moxey who has been highly successful in promoting entertainers said her initial production plans for the show took off as she got to know the comedians, watching their shows before enlisting them for the debut production she's bringing to Dubbo.
The successes of Anh Do, who is Vietnamese, and Akmal, of Egyptian descent, did rub off while she was hatching the gala performance.
"We've been getting better with multicultural presentations and it has been a great opportunity to highlight their voices, to get to know them, and fall in love with their cultures," she said.
"The comedy platform has been lacking this type of presentation but when you see them on stage, they're warm and friendly and we hope audiences get to know them.
"As the show producer, it's something fresh on comedy and I feel very lucky to work with them."
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
