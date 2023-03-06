Those in Dubbo woke to the smell of smoke on Tuesday morning as a number of fires continued to burn in the region.
The most threatening blaze on Monday was the Cranbrook bushfire south of the city but the threat to homes at Toongi eased in the evening.
By Tuesday morning the blaze - which has burnt through more than 400 hectares - was being controlled and the warning level had been reduced from emergency to advice.
Near Lake Burrendong, the Dripstone fire was also being controlled and was at the advice level.
There was also a positive update relating to the Tambaroora bushfire between Mudgee and Bathurst.
That bushfire - which covered more than 2000 hectares - was also at emergency warning level on Monday but was reduced to watch and act.
Daily Liberal photographer Belinda Soole spent Monday afternoon along Obley Road and captured these moments from the Cranbrook fire.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
