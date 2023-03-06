AN emergency warning has been issued for the Alpha Road bushfire in the Tambaroora area between Mudgee and Bathurst, with residents told it's too late to leave and they should seek shelter.
An emergency warning is the highest level of bushfire alert and people need to take action immediately.
Residents in the area of Alpha Road, Hill End Road, Ullamulla Road and Tambaroora have been issued the emergency warning and Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews are in property protection mode.
The blaze is one of a number in the western area, with another burning close to Lake Burrendong.
The grass fire is burning 15km south-west of Wellington and is moving in a south-eastern direction towards Lake Burrendong. The fire is currently approximately 80 hectares in size and is out of control.
A grass fire closer to Dubbo along the Old Mendooran Road at Bruah is under control while another is burning at Cranbrook on Obley Road.
The Cranbrook fire was upgraded to the Watch and Act level at roughly 3pm on Monday.
The fire is out of control and is around 267 hectares in size.
With strong winds of up to 55 kilometres an hour in some parts of the region and and temperatures reaching mid-to-high 30s, an extreme fire danger rating was declared on Sunday evening for Monday, March 6.
Mr Taylor recommends residents download the Hazards Near Me NSW app onto their phones, so they are alerted if a fire starts near them.
Alternatively, go online to the Fires Near Me website.
"From that app you're able to set up a watch area so that if a fire does pop up in that watch you get notified straight away, and from that information you're then able to be aware and enact your bushfire survival plan if needed," he said.
