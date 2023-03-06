Daily Liberal
RFS crews in property protection mode following Alpha Road fire in Tambaroora area

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated March 6 2023 - 3:21pm, first published 2:55pm
Residents in the area of Alpha Road, Hill End Road, Ullamulla Road and Tambaroora have been issued an emergency warning. Picture from NSW Rural Fire Service Facebook page

AN emergency warning has been issued for the Alpha Road bushfire in the Tambaroora area between Mudgee and Bathurst, with residents told it's too late to leave and they should seek shelter.

