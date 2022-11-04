While on a tour of major Australian cities, the so-called 'Beatles of classical music', will perform a one-and-only regional performance as part of the Macquarie Conservatorium's concert series.
Renowned Signum Saxophone Quartet consisting of musicians Blaz Kemperle, Jacopo Taddei, Alan Luzar and Guerino Bellarosa are performing this Sunday, November 6 from 5.30pm.
The famous quartet will be joined on stage by one of Australia's exciting violinists, Kristian Winther, in a special performance of Kurt Weill's Violin Concerto.
"We are very lucky," conservatorium director Vivienne Winther said.
"Signum will perform in only one regional town while they tour capital cities and that's Dubbo.
Signum Quartet is described as a "reincarnation of the Beatles for classical music" achieving a cult following of audiences wherever they perform in some of the world's best venues, according to Ms Winther.
Musica Viva Australia has organised the tour, including the special arrangement of Weill's Violin Concerto with composer Jessica Wells, and it will be premiered in Sunday's performance.
The program on Sunday includes unique arrangements of Bach's Italian Concerto, Gershwin's Three Preludes, and the exciting Symphonic Dances from West Side Story by Bernstein.
"Signum finish their concert with music by jazz composer Chick Corea, so it's a very entertaining and diverse program of music they are presenting, which will appeal to all music-lovers," Ms Winther said.
Signum formed their quartet in 2006 in Cologne, and debuted at Carnegie Hall New York in 2013.
They perform in major festivals all over Europe and released their recording Echoes by Deutsche Grammophon last year.
While in Dubbo, Signum will give a masterclass for local young saxophone players on Saturday, 5 November, at 10am at Macquarie Conservatorium on Bultje Street.
The public is welcome to attend this free masterclass.
Tickets are on sale from www.123tix.com.au or visit Macquarie Conservatorium's website for more details.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.