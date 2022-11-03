With regional health a real area of focus for so many, Angus McGinness said coming home appealed to him despite being enticed by offers of opportunities farther away.
Aspiring doctors like Mr McGinness are taking up opportunities to complete a full Medicine Degree at the University of Sydney's School of Rural Health campus in Dubbo.
Being born and bred in Dubbo but studying and working in Sydney, Mr McGinness said he was keen to come home when the opportunity arrived.
"There are a lot of reasons I want to work in Dubbo, and one is it's a great place to live and Dubbo Hospital is a great place to work," the 30-year-old radiographer at Royal North Shore Hospital who transitioned to become a rural doctor said.
"It's not going to be a difficult move because mum and dad and my grandparents are still in town, and few of my mates, so it's nice moving close to home."
Mr McGinness and four other medical students are starting their third or fourth-year internships at Dubbo Base Hospital next year.
They completed initial rural placements at Dubbo but are coming back to complete the degree that will kickstart their career in rural medicine.
After studying radiography, Mr McGinness worked at Dubbo Base Hospital before applying to study medicine at the University of Sydney.
He received a scholarship from the Rural Doctors Network that provided him with financial support to study full-time while working a few shifts as a radiographer at the RNSH.
After completing his fourth year in the medical degree, Mr McGinnes took up the offer to complete an internship at Dubbo.
"I've spent a lot of time both working at Dubbo and learning as part of my medical degree," Mr McGinness said.
"I found that it was a great environment for teaching and provided lots of opportunities to learn."
The head of the university's Rural Clinical School, Professor Mark Arnold said, "It's always very gratifying to have supported our students through their rural medical practice experience at the School and then to see them being able to fulfill their ambitions to work in the region."
The university's campus in Dubbo provides students the opportunity to live and study in Dubbo or Orange to improve their knowledge and skills in providing quality care to residents in rural, regional, and remote communities, Professor Arnold said.
For almost 20 years, nearly 1000 medical students from the University of Sydney have completed the final years of their degree at Dubbo and Orange under the Rural Health Multidisciplinary Training program initiated by the federal government.
Many graduates have continued to work and train in Western NSW or other regional areas, like the five new interns, Professor Arnold said.
Following a major expansion of Dubbo's School of Rural Health, Professor Arnold said, it is now delivering the entire Doctor of Medicine degree in Dubbo, in addition to extended placements from the metropolitan program.
