The ongoing flooding in the western area continues to significantly impact families, as requests for groceries and medicines as well as fodder for their livestock remain urgent.
The State Emergency Service western zone incident controller Kellie Arnall said they have conducted 530 re-supply missions to the western and nearby southern zones since the first week of October, including fodder supply across isolated properties.
The NSW Local Land Services and Department of Primary Industries are assisting the SES with fodder supplies to isolated livestock farmers, Ms Arnall said.
The frequency of requests is expected to be higher soon, particularly in the southern zone where significant flooding in the Lachlan river and Murray River are impacting low-lying towns.
In the last 24 hours to 3pm on Wednesday, 2 November, the SES has responded to 547 requests for assistance in 27 flooded areas mainly in Cowra, Tamworth, Albury, Gundagai, Forbes, and Gunnedah.
With many landholders affected by flooding in the western NSW zone, the Local Land Services (LLS) and Department of Primary Industries (DPI) emergency management have issued an emergency plan to assist farmers with risks and hazards.
The LLS emergency plans called Farm Flood Readiness Kit are available online to help farmers prepare their property and livestock.
The Bogan River in the western zone peaked again at 4.26 metres last week while downstream Duck Creek and Gunningbar Creek received inflows downstream from Macquarie River which can mean the flooding will be prolonged affecting the families in those areas, Ms Arnall said.
Many unsealed roads in the Warren and Bogan shires have remained closed and drivers were urged to use alternative routes and check each council's website and livetraffic.com for updates before making a trip into the area.
"Although rainfall is not significant for the next seven days in these western areas, that forecast however can change according to the situation with river systems where there is major flooding," Ms Arnall said.
"It's best for locals to keep abreast of the risks in their local government area, and check road conditions before going out mainly the main roads that are safe.
"Many back roads have remained cut off because of floodwater and they should check that, too."
Ms Arnall said SES is recommending to drivers heading in and out of Warren to use the suggested alternative safe route at Nevertire and Nyngan.
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW SES on 132 500. In life-threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately. To contact the Local Land Services, call 1300 795 299 or visit www.lls.nsw.gov.au/floods.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
