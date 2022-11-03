Daily Liberal
Spare a thought for isolated families in outlying western NSW zone, says State Emergency Service

By Elizabeth Frias
Updated November 3 2022 - 1:03pm, first published 12:30pm
A re-supply team of the NSW State Emergency Service western zone using a helicopter to drop off groceries, medicine, and water. Picture Supplied

The ongoing flooding in the western area continues to significantly impact families, as requests for groceries and medicines as well as fodder for their livestock remain urgent.

