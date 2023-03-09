The RSL Whitney Cup minor premiership battle will finally be decided on Saturday with both RSL Colts and CYMS Cougars still in the hunt.
All three first grade matches will resume on Saturday with two teams still battling it out for a spot straight in the grand final.
At No.1 Oval, RSL Colts will continue their batting innings against Macquarie at 3/53.
Marty Jeffrey's men bowled out Macquarie for 189 last week and only require another 137 runs to wrap up top spot on the ladder to advance to the grand final.
Should RSL Colts win, they would also more than likely wrap up the Dubbo District Cricket Association Club Championship for the second consecutive year.
Jeffrey (17 not out) and Jason Ryan (0 not out) will continue RSL's innings on Saturday against a Macquarie side that will be determined to finish their season on a high.
Lyle Robertson picked up two wickets last weekend for Macquarie and looks like the key threat along with Blake Smith.
Meanwhile, at No.3 Oval, CYMS will be hunting for an outright victory over South Dubbo.
After bowling out Souths for 28 last weekend, CYMS declared at 6/99 before sending the Hornets back into bat.
READ ALSO:
The Cougars struck early but some defiant batting from Lachlan Rummans and Hugh Sienkiewicz gave Souths some hope.
Currently, on 4/79, Souths will need to try to bat out the 75 overs to avoid an outright while CYMS will be on the attack.
Should CYMS score an outright win and RSL Colts lose, then the Cougars will jump into first spot and likely win the Club Championship.
The Cougars' bowling stocks will be given a massive boost by the return of Ben Knaggs who missed last weekend.
Rugby and Newtown's match at No.2 Oval seems to be in the balance after both sides enjoyed positive moments on day one.
Newtown was bowled out for 192 before Rugby ended the day 1/14 from seven overs.
Saturday will be a good chance for the Newtown bowlers to get some overs in ahead of their semi-final match against either RSL Colts or CYMS in just over a week.
Nate Ambler and Dugald Shepherd will resume the Rugby innings on Saturday.
All matches on Saturday will begin at 1pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.