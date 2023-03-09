Daily Liberal
RSL Colts and CYMS are still a chance of winning the RSL Whitney Cup minor premiership

March 10 2023 - 10:30am
CYMS spinner Paddy Nelson will have a big role to play with the ball on Saturday. Picture by Amy McIntyre

The RSL Whitney Cup minor premiership battle will finally be decided on Saturday with both RSL Colts and CYMS Cougars still in the hunt.

