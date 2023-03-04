CYMS went into the final round of the RSL Whitney Cup season knowing something special was needed if they were to be any chance of wrestling the minor premiership off RSL Colts.
At stumps on day one in the final round, the Cougars are well in the hunt after incredibly rolling South Dubbo for just 28 in their first innings.
CYMS is on track for a commanding outright win after declaring at 6/99 with a 71-run lead before Souths reached 4/79 at stumps in their second innings.
That result, combined with Colts sitting at 3/53 in reply to Macquarie's 189 at No. 1 Oval, means there is a huge amount to play for next weekend.
At No. 3, CYMS signalled its intentions early as Bailey Edmunds (2/11) removed Rudy Peet (0) with the score only on two.
The quick knocked over the promising Harry Roscarel (2) just five runs later and after that it became the Matt Purse and Paddy Nelson show.
The pair took four wickets each, with teenage spinner Nelson finishing with the hugely impressive 4/3 from eight overs.
Purse took 4/14 from 9.4 as Souths completely crumbled from 4/24 to be all out for 28.
The performance brought back memories of the 2020/21 season, when the Cougars bowled out they Hornets for just 22 in a stunning 223-run victory.
Quick runs was the name of the game for CYMS when they went into bat and despite falling to 2/7 early, Fletcher Hyde (37 not out) and Thomas Nelson (29) - stand-in captain for the day with Ben Knaggs unavailable - got them towards triple figures.
The declaration was made and Purse picked up where he left off by removing Blake Dillon (0) in the second over.
Three more quick wickets fell before Lockie Rummans (42 not out) and Hugh Sienkiewicz (18 not out) steadied the ship and got their side to an eight-run lead at stumps.
At No. 1 Oval, Macquarie's top order produced one of its better performances of the season to give them a chance of an upset win over an under-strength Colts side.
The inability to make consistent runs is set to cause Macquarie to miss finals this season but on Saturday, Lachlan Strachan (62) and Lyle Robertson (52) helped the Blues reach 2/138 at one point.
Disappointingly for Macquarie, the middle order and tail failed to FIRE and the last six wickets fell for just 14 runs.
Parth Bassi and Ben Taylor took three wickets each for Colts, who were without the likes of Mitch Bower, Brad Cox and Greg Buckley.
Without those key men, Colts wobbled a little on when its innings began and Chris Morton (23), Ben Taylor (7) and Bede Young (1) all fell before stumps.
Marty Jeffrey (17 not out) and Jason Ryan (0 not out) will resume at 3/53 next weekend.
In the round's final match, a late Mat Skinner wicket capped a good day out for Newtown.
Fresh from winning the MoneyQuest Megahit title on Friday night, Newtown posted 192 at No. 2 Oval before Skinner struck to leave Rugby at 1/14 at stumps.
Batting first, Newtown lost Bhavesh Nanda (0) in the first over as he was removed by Jacob Hill (1/33).
The Tigers were 4/57 at one point and things were in the balance but there was plenty of fight shown late on.
Syed Ali Raza made 46 from number seven while Pruthviraj Parmar (26) and Dan French (25) also chipped in after Steve Skinner (36) was the only member of the top order to make a start.
Rugby had a nervy seven overs to survive late in the day and they didn't get through unscathed as Skinner bowled Koda Sissian (0) in the third over.
Rugby, last on the ladder, will look to Hill and Ben Wheeler next week as they chase a positive end to the season while Nate Ambler (8 not out) and Dugald Shepherd (6 not out) will return to the crease.
Newtown are all but assured a third-placed finish on the ladder and a semi-final date with either Colts or CYMS.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
