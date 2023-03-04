Daily Liberal
Whitney Wrap | CYMS roll South Dubbo for just 28 during dominant day one

Nick Guthrie
Nick Guthrie
Updated March 5 2023 - 11:05am, first published 9:24am
Jon Kilby and the South Dubbo batters were destroyed by CYMS at No. 3 Oval on Saturday. Picture by Amy McIntyre

CYMS went into the final round of the RSL Whitney Cup season knowing something special was needed if they were to be any chance of wrestling the minor premiership off RSL Colts.

