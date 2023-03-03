Career Change's return home could not have gone any better after the talented mare won her fourth career race on Friday at Dubbo Turf Club.
Trained by Clint Lundholm, Career Change bounced back after a string of lean runs at Moonee Valley to win the Ezyquip Hire Country Boosted Benchmark 66 Handicap (1012m).
The win was the second of the day for the trainer after Hallowed Star took out the John McKinnon Memorial Maiden Handicap (1112m).
After taking out the opening two races, Lundholm couldn't wipe the smile off his face.
"It couldn't be any better, they are bloody flying," he said.
"They are nice horses, Hallowed Star I've always had an opinion of but it has just been wet tracks and a bit of immaturity which stopped him from winning.
"He got on a good track today and saw the best of him."
The mare jumped out of barrier seven and lead the pack early as the race began.
From there, it was all about Career Change ($2.70) as she kicked away to put several lengths between herself and the rest of the field.
Jockey Jake Pracey-Holmes looked in complete control throughout the run as the field rounded the straight but Rylan's Pick ($7.50) had other ideas.
The Brett Robb-trained gelding kicked on strongly to take the lead on the inside late before Career Change narrowly got her nose ahead on the line to take her fourth career win.
A former member of Lundholm's stable, Rylan's Pick had his old trainer a little bit worried.
"The second horse that nearly knocked her off is one of my old ones who are over with Brett Robb now," he said.
"I thought he was going to knock me off but she's (Career Change) a tough mare. I've got a soft spot for her, we bought her online pretty cheap.
"She's won four races from 12 starts which is pretty hard to do, she's a quick time and is a nice mare."
The talented four-year-old returned to country racing on Friday after a pair of runs at Moonee Valley, finishing fifth in one race but was given a nice break before returning to the track at Tamworth last month.
Now back racing in NSW, Lundholm was pretty excited to see a pair of his horses win at their home track.
"I love it," he said.
"You've only got to walk across the car park here at Dubbo, it's a beautiful and big track.
"Everything gets a chance and our horses are trained so they love being at home."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
