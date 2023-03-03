Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Clint Lundholm's Career Change won at Dubbo Turf Club on Friday

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
March 3 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Career Change won her fourth race in dramatic fashion at Dubbo Turf Club on Friday. Picture by Tom Barber

Career Change's return home could not have gone any better after the talented mare won her fourth career race on Friday at Dubbo Turf Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.