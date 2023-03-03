Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Former Newtown captain Mitch Russo has moved back to Dubbo and will play the rest of the season

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
March 3 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Russo has returned to the Newtown Tigers are a stint in Newcastle. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Mitch Russo wasn't sure he would come back to Dubbo for some time but now he has returned just in time to help Newtown in the RSL Whitney Cup semi-finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.