Ayla Pittock is beginning to take the swimming world but storm after a string of impressive performances dating back several years.
Following the recent Orana Heights swimming carnival, Pittock now holds 16 of the school's 17 female records.
The Year 6 student's dominance in the pool began when she broke the under 9s 50m freestyle record a few years ago until recently breaking all the senior records at the school's last carnival.
Competing in all four strokes and the medley, Pittock admitted she has got one preference above all others.
"Breastroke is my favourite because I'm really good at it and really smooth with it," she said.
Pittock will be in action later this month at the Western PSSA carnival here in Dubbo on March 10 and will be one of the host district's best hopes.
Part of the successful Orana Aquatic club, Pittock recently was named Senior Girl Champion at the Dubbo District carnival.
Having gotten into swimming at a young level, Pittock said her love for the sport came while watching the same event as many talented athletes before.
"The Olympians got me into it," she said.
"Cate and Bronte Campbell are my favourites, they are super fast.
"One time when I was swimming in Sydney Bronte Campbell signed one of my books that I got."
Pittock holds every butterfly, breaststroke and butterfly record at Orana Heights as well as the two individual medley records.
The Opens 100m freestyle record also belongs to the swimmer and the only one she could not cross off is the 8yrs 50m freestyle, with Alice Hall holding the record from 2001.
Following the Western carnival, Pittock can qualify for the NSW PSSA Swimming Championships in Sydney on April 5 and 6.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
