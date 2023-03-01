Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Nick Barton is part of the ACT Brumbies under 19s squad

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated March 2 2023 - 12:26pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Barton (left) and Lachie O'Malley (right) have both linked up with the ACT Brumbies since moving to Canberra. Picture supplied.

When Nick Barton moved to Canberra over the summer he had a few goals in mind and the prop has already ticked off one of those after making the ACT Brumbies under 19s squad.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.