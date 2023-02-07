Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

The 2023 New Holland Cup has been revealed

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
February 7 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After some entertaining matches in 2022, Dubbo Rhinos and Narromine Gorillas will meet in round one this season. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Dubbo Rhinos and Narromine Gorillas will get a huge chance to renew their rivalry when the two sides meet in the opening round of the 2023 New Holland Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.