RSL Colts captain Marty Jeffrey is all on board with the Western Zone Club Knockout after his side won their opening match against Bathurst City on Sunday.
Jeffrey's men enjoyed a comprehensive victory at No.2 Oval, bowling out the visiting side for 85 before passing the total in just under 16 overs.
Former Western Zone representative Greg Buckley claimed 4/0 off 3.3 overs before making a quickfire 25 with the bat.
While the majority of the club's RSL Whitney Cup side played, Jeffrey was happier to see a few younger players get a chance.
"It was good, it was good to have blokes like Tommy Masonwells and Preston (Beauchamp) come back up into the side," he said.
"It gave them a good opportunity to come back up into the top grade but with the ball, it was nice to see blokes all contributing in some way."
READ ALSO:
After a big win on Saturday against Newtown in the Whitney Cup, Jeffrey felt his bowlers still had a lot left in them come Sunday morning.
"It was a quick one on Saturday so that was the reasoning behind wanting to bowl first, our boys were fresh and ready to go," he said.
"Parth (Bassi) and Grant (Malouf) both bowled really well, Benny Semmler is starting to hit his straps as well which is nice.
"Greg (Buckley) is looking better than ever with the ball so it's a really good sign for us."
Malouf and Bassi both took two wickets each while Semmler was also economical with the ball before Jeffrey turned to Buckley to clean up the tail.
With the bat, RSL made light work of the chase and Jeffrey said the batters had little idea of what bowlers they would be coming up against.
"It was a bit of a strange one, we didn't know too much about what they would be like apart from not winning a game this season," he said.
"It was a bit of an unknown going in but they had a few blokes out of their main side and I think the result speaks for itself."
Only one match was played in round one of the competition due to rain, Bathurst City defeating Cowra in the fixture.
Following Sunday's matches, only RSL Colts, CYMS Cougars, St Pat's Old Boys and Macquarie remain alive in the knockout competition.
Being held for the first time, Jeffrey, who also happens to be Western Zone captain is confident the tournament is a great idea.
"I like the concept, I think it gets more who are in that top part of Western Zone Cricket to play against each other more," he said.
"For a lot of the guys who don't want to put their hand up for rep cricket anymore, it releases all that association politics so they can play in their club sides with their mates as they do on a Saturday.
"It keeps blokes in the side and gives them a chance to play against teams they normally wouldn't, it's a good concept."
In the other matches on Sunday, Macquarie won in a tight match of Parkes' Cambridge Cats at No.3 Oval.
Batting first, the Cats were bowled out for 178 before Macquarie successfully chased down the runs in 34 overs.
Over at Orange's Riawena Oval, CYMS Cougars defeated Orange City comfortably.
The home side was bowled out for 91 before the Cougars passed the total in 14 overs.
Newtown's competition came to an end at the hands of St Pat's Old Boys at Morse Park.
The Bathurst-based powerhouse side was too good for Newtown, winning by eight wickets in the end.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.