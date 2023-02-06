He might not have played the full game, but Orange CYMS' Toby Gibson saw enough from the bench to be seriously impressed by the talent that surrounds him in the Western Rams Laurie Daley Cup side.
Playing against Macarthur Wests Tigers at Tony Luchetti Sportsground, Lithgow, the Rams put in one of the better second half performances to outclass its counterparts.
With the score 14-10 at half-time in favour of the Tigers, the home side flicked a switch as winger Harry Wald crossed for a double while halves Fletcher Hunt and Kaydden Hoad steered the side to a 32-14 victory.
So who stood out for Gibson?
Almost everyone, in a true reflection how tight this group has become.
"Most of it came off Fletcher, he's a really good voice in the middle there," Gibson said.
"And Connor Vardanega, he directs the forwards around and is just a workhorse. We've got a couple of good front rowers in Michael Coady and Braith Boyd too, they're just absolute workhorses."
It wasn't just the players that impressed Gibson too. The hard-running forward reserved plenty of praise for coach Shane Rodney, who has brought a strict structure to the way in which the Rams prepare and play.
"With the coaching from Shane, everything is so coordinated," he said.
"Our attack comes naturally because of the talent of Fletcher and Kaydden, our defence definitely needs some work but it was pretty tight on the weekend.
"He's (Shane) an absolute cracker, he's drilling the defence into us and really trying to improve that part of our game."
The first round performance is a long cry from the under 16s Rams side of 2021 that only won two games in its campaign that included a 30-18 loss to Macarthur.
With the majority of those players still around, Gibson agreed the culture has improved significantly.
"There's seven boys from Orange so a fair portion of us are from the same area and others from Nyngan and Dubbo - we're very tight, it's a good bunch of blokes and high energy," he said.
Having now spent several years in the system, a number of the Rams players seem to be hitting their straps as they develop into top class footballers.
Gibson added the main difference that comes from club to representative football is the high intensity attitude, singling out his five-eighth Fletcher Hunt again for his ability get the side up and about.
"The energy and enthusiasm (is one difference), not that it's not there at club level but the way Fletcher plays is so energetic and loud," he said.
"He does everything to win, in this sort of footy it's all out and really good to see, everyone gets around everyone, everyone knows their role and wants to be there.
"Will Black's a gun too, he's such a voice out the back, it's something else."
Western's next fixture will be against Riverina Bulls at Young on Saturday February 11.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
