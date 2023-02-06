Daily Liberal
Western Rams under 16s coach Kurt Hancock believes COVID-19 has disrupted his current group's development

Tom Barber
Tom Barber
Updated February 6 2023 - 3:15pm, first published 11:30am
Kurt Hancock has coached several Western Rams junior sides his time on the sidelines. Picture by Nick McGrath

Western Rams under 16s coach Kurt Hancock believes his group of players will need to learn key areas of the game on the run after their opening-round loss to Macarthur Wests Tigers on Sunday.

