Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Dubbo Rams under 16s girls will play in the Junior Premier League after finishing second at the Central Coast Classic

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated February 7 2023 - 2:02pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo Rams under 16s girls have qualified for the Junior Premier League competition in 2023 (absent Alaqua Thompson). Picture supplied.

One Dubbo basketball team will have the chance to be crowned the best team in the state after qualifying for the Junior Premier League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.