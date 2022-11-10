There is a sense of unfinished business around the Dubbo Rhinos after it was revealed Doug Sandry will return as coach for the 2023 season.
Sandry will once again coach the Rhinos as they aim to return to the top of the New Holland Cup next season after falling just short of making the grand final in 2022.
The Rhinos finished third this season and Sandry said the club won't be changing much ahead of next year.
"We are pretty much the same, there are no changes with us, we are trying to keep the status quo," he said.
"We had success last year and everyone is keen to go again, we are planning for the season as we speak."
Having lost a home preliminary final to eventual champions, Parkes, this year, Sandry knows the returning players and coaching possess a burning desire to go better.
"It still burns, I read a story with Shawn Townsend (Dubbo CYMS league coach) and he said 'every now and then it just hits you'," he said.
"It could've been a much better season but it wasn't meant to be, we know the areas we need to improve on.
"For us, the big area is our discipline, we definitely need to fix that and that's our key area.
"Our scrummaging is another area so we have identified where we need to be better."
The club's second-grade team won the New Holland Cup title win a win over Mudgee and the Rhinos coach is hoping all players bring the same determination to succeed once training begins.
"I think at the end of the day, the results were great but it's due to the amount of work that the guys put in," he said.
"They were prepared to do it and I think if they are prepared to do it again next year then our results can be even better.
"I'll be really disappointed if we can't come away with a few premierships next year, there is no use planning for two or three years in the future."
Nick Barton and Lachie O'Malley were two players Sandry had a lot of time for this season but now has to turn his attention to replacing several departing squad members.
"We've got a couple of guys moving on, Alex Walker is going to university in Sydney," he said.
"Nick Barton is heading off to join the Brumbies program in Canberra, I'd be really hoping Lachie O'Malley also heads off to try his hand at playing at the next level.
"They are big losses, huge losses to us but new guys will come in and hopefully be able to do the job."
With more than three players moving on, Sandry also will be after a new hooker for the 2023 season after admitting his current co-captain Matt Graham's time in the game is over.
"We are hopeful of recruiting some areas we need to strengthen," he said.
"One of the biggest losses of all is losing 'Grimace', the injury he had means he is not going to be able to play."
Like most winter clubs, the Rhinos will begin the pre-season in a few weeks and Sandry hopes anyone is keen to play rugby comes down.
"We are going to do a couple of sessions before Christmas, we've got a coaches meeting planned for the next few weeks," he said.
"We will probably do three Tuesdays leading into Christmas before kicking back off again in January ready to rip into the season."
