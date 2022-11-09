Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

CYMS Cougars will face Macquarie on Friday in round two of the MoneyQuest Megahit

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated November 10 2022 - 4:55pm, first published 9:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CYMS Cougars batter Thomas Nelson is looking forward to his side's opening MoneyQuest Megahit match. Picture by Amy McIntyre

It's been a long time since CYMS has won a MoneyQuest Megahit competition and Thomas Nelson has no doubts this group of players has what it takes to return to the top.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.