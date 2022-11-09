It's been a long time since CYMS has won a MoneyQuest Megahit competition and Thomas Nelson has no doubts this group of players has what it takes to return to the top.
Nelson and the Cougars will play their first Megahit match of the season on Friday night at No.1 Oval against Macquarie, in round two of the competition.
CYMS' first match against Rugby was washed out but Macquarie, they have the advantage of playing last week, scoring a win over RSL Colts.
But with the start of a new T20 campaign on the horizon, Nelson is confident CYMS will be tough to beat.
"We are keen to get back into, it's a bit frustrating that we couldn't get on in the first round to play Rugby," he said.
"We would've been pretty confident against those boys and the same thing now, we've got another match with Macquarie.
"We had a pretty close one with them a few weeks ago but I feel like we've learned a lot from that going into Friday night, hopefully, we can get another win for the season."
While they are yet to play a Megahit match, CYMS are three wins from as many games in the RSL Whitney Cup, a side some thought would take a backwards step after winning the 2021/22 competition.
Losing Brock Larance, Tom Coady and Ben Patterson in the off-season had a lot of people questioning how the Cougars would go this season after the trio left Dubbo to further their careers.
The trio's departures have opened the door for young guns like Fletcher Hyde and Cooper Townsend to move into the side, something Nelson believes will pay off for years to come.
READ ALSO:
"It's always been the CYMS way, it's never been centred around one or two blokes," he said.
"Obviously, they are pretty classy players but when one drops out another one comes in, we've been pretty lucky that Harry (Bayliss) has been wanting to come to play for us.
"It's no secret that we work hard, we train three or four times a week and when you do that you'll win a lot more games than not.
"Especially against the opponents we are playing, no one is going to outwork us this year."
Hyde has taken the gloves on a permanent basis this season as well as opening the batting, while Townsend is an up-and-coming off-spinner top-order bat.
The young pair's development already this season is something the CYMS vice-captain believes run's in the club's DNA.
"It's been a bit of a common theme for us over the last five or six years, everyone is trying to emulate that now," he said.
"I don't think they do it as well as I but they are all trying to bring these juniors through and whatnot.
"If you have a look around our team, I don't think there are too many blokes who aren't CYMS juniors.
"Hats off to Fletcher and in particular Cooper, he's only a 15-year-old boy so I think he will have a big part to play for us going forward."
A Parkes representative player, Bayliss will miss Friday's match but Nelson knows he has been a big addition to the Cougars after just three matches.
"Harry's been a good addition, I've known him since he was knee-high," he said.
"He came through all the Western and NSW programs with us so I know that was his old man's biggest thing for him was to come to somewhere that was going to look after him.
"We've got a reputation for looking after juniors so it was kind of a no-brainer for him."
Friday's match will be the only RSL Whitney Cup game of the weekend, with first grade having a bye due to the Western Zone Premier League double-header.
Play will begin at 6:30pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.