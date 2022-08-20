Daily Liberal

Dubbo Rhinos lost their New Holland Cup preliminary final to Parkes Boars 37-33

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated August 20 2022 - 10:09am, first published 7:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A brave performance from the Dubbo Rhinos wasn't enough to get the win in their preliminary final against Parkes Boars on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.