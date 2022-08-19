They've already won one knockout final this season and now the Macquarie Raidettes are aiming to book a spot in the Group 11 league tag final.
Macquarie will head to Orange on Sunday to take on Parkes in the preliminary final of the league tag competition, with the winner of the match set to play Dubbo CYMS for the title in just over a week's time.
Macquarie coach Kaitlyn Mason is hoping her side can produce a similar performance on Saturday to their last one after defeating Nyngan in the minor semi-final.
"They've trained very well this week actually so they are very keen to get out and put up another good performance as we did in the elimination final," she said.
Macquarie defeated Nyngan 30-6 and now is just a win away from setting up an all-Dubbo final against CYMS.
But Mason knows Parkes are a strong side and one she believes has improved especially over the last few seasons.
"I think they've got a few of those young juniors coming through which is always good," she said.
"They've been improving throughout the year as well."
Mason's side finished the regular season third on the ladder behind both CYMS and Parkes but managed to defeat the latter earlier this year when they met.
However, in their last encounter, it was Parkes who got the win in an entertaining match which finished with a 20-18 scoreline.
Like Parkes, Mason believes her side has also improved over the course of the season and she hopes they leave their best football for the last part of the year.
"We gelled well at the start of the year, I think getting those games and the consistency within those games has been really good," she said.
"They've trained well throughout the year, it's good to see those juniors come through our ranks and step up into seniors.
"Those older girls have taken a bit of leadership and are guiding them each week."
In her first season at the club after moving from CYMS, Mason admitted she believes her side deserves to make the grand final.
"It would definitely mean a lot to the girls, they've worked hard this year,"
"That's always been a goal to be there at the end of the year and I think now coming into the finals we've seen them go to the next level.
"It's been good and I know it would mean a lot."
Following the league tag match, Dubbo CYMS' reserve grade side will take on Forbes Magpies for a spot in their respective grand final.
The winner of the match will face the undefeated Macquarie Raiders reserve grade outfit.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
