The Dubbo Rhinos know Saturday's preliminary final against Parkes will be a big challenge but it is one coach Doug Sandry believes they are ready for.
Sandry's men will host Parkes Boars at Apex Oval in the New Holland Cup finals series with the winner advancing to the grand final against Mudgee.
After going down 31-9 last weekend against Mudgee, Sandry is confident this weekend will be another physical encounter against a determined Parkes outfit.
"It's going to be a tough weekend I think, we've got to make sure we can contain those big Parkes outside backs because they are a constant threat," he said.
"Our centres are going to be up for the task, we've still got some injuries we are carrying.
"We've lost 'Grimace' (Matt Graham) for the season with a really badly broken ankle and leg, he's had surgery this week and is on crutches.
"But it gives an opportunity for the young guys to step up and they stepped up last weekend."
With Graham out and Brett Austin unavailable, the Rhinos will look to a pair of Central West Colts representatives to help pack the front row and Sandry has full faith in the youngsters.
"Nick Barton and Dasun (Samarakoon) both did a great job against the Mudgee props when they came on, they really held the scrum together," he said.
"We will be asking them to step up again, go to another level and hopefully lead our forward pack to victory."
A win for the Rhinos would do wonders for the club and their first-grade coach believes it would be a big thing considering where they were at the end of 2020.
"It would be fantastic if we could get through this weekend and get to the grand final," he said.
"We haven't played in a grand final since 2015, we hadn't made a final series until last year so it had been six years since we last played finals.
"It would be fantastic if both grades can go through this weekend and head back to Mudgee in a week's time.
"To come from where we were last year to where are now would be a fantastic journey, so all we can do is ask our boys to go out and do their best.
"Both first and second grade are ready for the challenge, Narromine is playing some really good football in second grade at the moment."
Parkes made the preliminary final after defeating CSU Bathurst last weekend and Sandry believes the Boars will be looking to continue their recent run of strong form
"They've been the premiers for the last two years and they aren't going to give that up without a fight," he said.
"It's going to be a tough challenge but the good thing is we are at home, it's great that not only our players and supporters will be there together.
"Other teams will have to travel over here as well, we are undefeated in first grade at home this year, we haven't lost a match in six and seconds have only lost the two.
"We are pretty confident we can get the job done but it's going to be a massive challenge."
Kick off is at 3:15pm.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
