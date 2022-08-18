They haven't lost a game all season but the Dubbo Roolettes are expecting a tough clash this weekend when the side takes on Bathurst Bulldogs on Saturday.
The two powerhouse Ferguson Cup sides will meet in the major semi-final of the competition in Cowra, with the winner advancing straight through the grand final.
Advertisement
Yet to lose a match this season, Dubbo head into the match as the minor premiers and co-coach Gus McDonald said his girls are ready to play their first finals match since 2020.
"They are really pumped, there was some really good energy on Tuesday night (at training)," he said.
"They are just chomping at the bit to get out there, it's good to see actually."
Having faced the Bulldogs on three occasions this season, Dubbo won two of those matches with the first meeting between the teams resulting in a draw.
After COVID-19 cancelled the finals series in 2021, the Roolettes haven't played Bathurst in a final since being defeated in the 2020 decider.
McDonald is well aware of how good the Bulldogs are but he knows Dubbo have the side to match them if they play well.
"They are pretty seasoned in finals and grand finals," he said.
"So it's up to our girls to step it up and go to that next level which I've got no doubt they can do.
"When they turn it on they turn it on."
READ ALSO:
With the winner of Saturday's match earning the week off, McDonald admitted he doesn't mind if his team have to play next week after what has been a disruptive season for most sides around the Central West.
"It's a double-edged sword, things have been a bit stop-start with the rain and training plus we've had a few weeks off and byes," he said.
"I'm not worried either way but it would be nice to go through, if we don't go through straight away then we will take on that challenge when we get to it."
A pair of Dubbo stars recently earned selection in the NSW Country Opens squad and McDonald is confident they will do a good job when they go away on tour.
"Seeing the girls like Jan(alee Conroy) and Jean (Littlewood) in that Country Opens squad, they are just going from strength to strength," he said.
"The way Jean leads our forward pack around is pretty impressive and Country could do really well with her there.
Advertisement
"We also had Ashanti (Pennell) and Meg (Webster) in the 18s Country side who went really well.
"It's good to have that level of player there, it makes my job easier."
Cowra Rugby Club will host all the major semi-finals on Saturday after their first-grade side took out the Blowes Cup minor premiership.
The Dubbo Roos first grade side will get a chance to build on a remarkable second-half performance against Forbes when they take on Orange Emus on Sunday in the minor semi-final.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.