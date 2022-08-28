Daily Liberal

Dubbo Rhinos defeated Mudgee Wombats in the New Holland Cup Second Grade Grand Final

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated August 28 2022 - 2:35am, first published 12:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Dubbo Rhinos have pulled off one of their biggest wins in recent memory after taking out the New Holland Cup Second Grade competition on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.