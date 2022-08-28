The Dubbo Rhinos have pulled off one of their biggest wins in recent memory after taking out the New Holland Cup Second Grade competition on Saturday.
The Rhinos defeated Mudgee 14-10 at Glen Willow Sporting Complex to win the title in a game which was a back-and-forth affair for the full 80 minutes.
Rhinos prop James Dodd was overwhelmed after the game and believed the win was a testament to how hard his side had worked all year long.
"It was a bit unreal, the boys have busted their asses all year on Tuesdays and Thursdays," he said.
"We've had a few losses to Mudgee but credit to them as well, I'm just so proud of the boys.
"It's been a long couple of months but I just couldn't be prouder of the boys."
Mudgee's Tarus Maskey thought his side wasn't far away from winning but knew they came up against tough opposition.
"I'm pretty disappointed in that effort and to fall one game short is tough but Dubbo has been our biggest competitor all year," he said.
"14-10 is about as close as it has been all year."
Mitchell Williams scored the lone try for the Rhinos but three penalty goals were enough to give the visitors a slight victory.
The Rhinos as a club have been building towards a premiership over the last few seasons in both grades and it was only fitting a host of first grades players made the trip to Mudgee to support their mates.
Dodd believes the Rhinos are a club which still has room to improve and admitted it was a great place to play footy.
"It means everything, we are a big club and like a big family," he said.
"We did it for the Rhinos.
"It's been a rollercoaster."
Maskey thought his side was brave in defeat and said it was tough to even select a team for the final after having had so many players available.
"We had 32 guys available today so trying to squeeze that into 25 blokes was tough," he said.
"To the boys that didn't get a run, heads up and we have a big injury list plus I think we added to it today."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
