Dubbo Athletics Club will end their season in a massive way when Barden Park hosts the Little Athletics NSW Kumon State Combined Carnival this weekend.
Beginning on Saturday, more than 500 athletes from across the state will make their way to Dubbo for the two-day event, the third time in 2023 Dubbo Athletics has hosted a big carnival.
Dubbo Athletics Club president Steve Gamble explained just how the competition works, rewarding well-rounded athletes.
"It's going to be massive, it's a state combined event for our Tiny Tots all the way through to the under 17s," he said.
"Now the under 20s and opens get to compete in between five to seven events across two days.
"It's a point score event so pretty much every event they compete in is worth points and at the end of the weekend whoever has the most points over the weekend will get the medals.
"It's just like a decathlon or heptathlon-style event."
Medals will be given out to the top three finishing athletes in their respective divisions but for one age group, more is on the line.
The under 15s competitors will be also pushing for selection in the NSW squad for the Australian Little Athletics Championships which are to be held in April this year.
A different event to the NSW Country Championships earlier this year, Gamble said the home club will still be well represented by a number of entrants.
"We've got 33 competing which is a very big number for the club and for the first time we have two open club members," he said.
"Two of our master's competitors are competing in the end opens division, one is a bit of a runner and the other is a thrower.
"It will be a bit of a mix to see who comes out on top."
Originally planned to attract more than 2000 people to Dubbo, Gamble said the number of entrants wasn't exactly as high as some would've liked by there will still be some healthy competition.
"They had some aspirational goals off the back of us hosting really successful carnivals back-to-back," he said.
"Little Athletics saw that and thought due to this being the first event since COVID the numbers would be up but we've got 542 entrants.
"There are going to be around 1200 extra people in the city across the two days."
The first event of each day will begin at 9am with action taking place all weekend.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
