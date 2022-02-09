sport, local-sport,

While the hundreds of young athletes who competed at Barden Park on the weekend earned plenty of praise for their efforts, the compliments also continued for Dubbo Athletics Club. The club again hosted the Little Athletics Region 3 Championships on the weekend and there were plenty of plaudits for the way it organised the competition and allowed it to run smoothly. "There's a lot of set-up that goes into it," Dubbo coach Mark Penman said. "The set-up before it and then constantly topping up and maintaining things and then the pack-up at the end of it." READ ALSO: - Broken records and golden haul creates high hopes for Dubbo Athletics Club - Quicks and Keen's class decide a derby battle filled with 'positive banter' - Bowlers feeling at home as move to new greens is finally made official Penman said Cameron Porteous, in particular, deserved to be singled out for his efforts. "Everything just happens without people even knowing about it," he added. "He (Porteous) is just so efficient at what he does and people like Cam are just so important to having these carnivals run well. "A lot of the Little As staff commented about how well-organised it was was and a lot of that comes down to Cam and the work he does setting up." It wasn't just on the weekend where Dubbo Athletics Club officials made an impact. The work done by the coaches in the lead-up was also key and the results were clear to see as the host club won 26 gold medals on the weekend. There's more busy times ahead with both the Little Athletics State Track and Field Championships and the Athletics NSW 2022 NSW Junior Championships to be held at Sydney in the weeks ahead.

