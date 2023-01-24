Emily Lousick's rapid rise in the past 12 months reached new heights - literally - on the weekend when she created a slice of history at the NSW Country Championships at Barden Park.
Lousick set a new NSW Country record in the women's 13 years high jump, highlighting a hugely successful weekend for the Dubbo Athletics Club.
The record-breaking effort of 1.54m is made all that more impressive given Lousick has only seriously been competing in high jump for roughly a year.
She admits she's even shocked herself with how far she's come in the past 12 months, and Saturday's effort was the latest surprise.
"I don't really know how to explain it. It was just a really good moment," the Dubbo College student said of her performance.
"I wasn't told when I broke it that I got the record. At the end I was told and I was overjoyed and really excited about it."
In the past 12 months Lousick has worked closely with Dubbo club jumps coach Trevor Kratzman while sprint and running training provided by Mark Penman has also made an impact.
She's also gained valuable support and guidance from a former great of Dubbo athletics.
Katrina Morrow (nee Gibbs) is a former Dubbo junior champion who went on to win gold at the 1978 Commonwealth Games at Edmonton.
"We were very fortunate to come across her at regionals last year," Emily's mother, Karen, explained.
"Emily didn't really have a run-up or anything and she got the record there at the Little Athletics regionals last year and Katrina asked us to stay behind afterwards.
"She showed Emily how to do her run-up and since then she's provided advice and support and answered any questions we asked.
"She lives in Sydney so Trevor is the coach here but she provides guidance and support."
Morrow was lucky enough to witness Lousick break the record at Barden Park on Saturday.
The under 13s, 14s and 15s competed together and while the Dubbo star was one of the youngest, she produced the biggest jump.
The mark of 1.54m bettered the previous record of 1.52m set in 2018 by Delta Amidzovski.
Amidzovski has since gone on to represent Australia at the World Athletics Junior Championships last year in the 100m hurdles, proving the kind of company Lousick is now in.
"I just felt really proud of myself that I'd got to that level," she said.
"And that I could be beside a name like hers and she's such a good athlete. Maybe I could do that in the future as well."
The high jump may have been the big talking point to come out of the weekend but it wasn't the only top moment for Lousick.
Someone praised for her love of athletics and ability to be happy no matter how she's performing, Lousick also won gold in the long jump while collected silver in the 100m and the 200m after running a personal best in a heat for the latter.
Her performances were among the huge amount of memorable moments recorded by Dubbo athletes, young and old, at the championships.
The Dubbo club finished the meet in third place overall.
"It was great," Lousick said.
"I was really happy with the performances everyone from Dubbo did and I was proud of all the people I knew who got medals and places as well."
Next up for the young Dubbo stars is the Little Athletics Regional Championships at Barden Park on February 4 and 5.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
