The NSW Touch Junior State Cup Northern Conference has come and gone but Dubbo Touch Association are still riding high after their success over the three-day event.
For the first time ever, Dubbo hosted the competition which brought more than 180 teams to Lady Cutler Fields with ages ranging from under 10s through to 18s.
It was also a milestone for the Dubbo Touch sides as well, as the home club entered seven sides, the most they had ever put forward.
Dubbo Touch's Nic Grose said the event as a whole was a success on and off the field.
"This is the first time Dubbo has been able to field this many teams in a JSC carnival," she said.
"Dubbo Touch was responsible for organising the food and beverage for the weekend.
"We mostly used local food vendors with a couple of out-of-town vendors. Dubbo Touch ran the canteens with the help of all our junior team parents and supporters."
Dubbo under 10s girls made it all the way to the quarter-finals where they fell 7-0 to a strong Northern Beaches side, a club that took out multiple age divisions during the carnival.
The under 10s boys side narrowly missed out on a spot in the finals but enjoyed good wins over Carlingford (4-0) and Beresfield (9-3).
The under 12 girls lost just one game during the regular round fixtures, doing enough to qualify for the round of 16 where they would face Doyalson.
Unfortunately, it was Doyalson who came away with a 4-0 victory to end the home side's chances.
In the 12 boys, Dubbo also qualified for the final 16 where they faced fellow Western side Mudgee with the latter winning 3-2 in a nail-biting clash.
The under 14s girls side was Dubbo's best for the carnival, going through their round matches winning three of their six to qualify for the round of 16.
Wins again Singleton and Central Coast allowed Dubbo to make the semi-finals, but they were also defeated by Northern Beaches.
After a strong start to the tournament, the under 14s boys made the final 16 where they were defeated by Central Coast 5-3 while the under 16s girls made the quarter-final against Manly.
Several spectators and officials raved about Dubbo over the weekend, something Grose hopes entices NSW Touch to continue coming back to the city.
"It has been so refreshing to hear so many positive comments from visiting teams with regards to the fields, facilities and the food," she said.
"The committee along with NSW Touch and Dubbo Regional Council have worked for the past 5 months to bring it all together.
"It goes to tender for the next 3 years and we are hoping to secure it."
Grose also wished to make a special mention to all those who helped out organising and working at the event.
"I would like to thank the Dubbo Touch community, and all the small businesses who helped us get there, from lending golf carts to donating products," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
