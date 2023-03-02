Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Photos

Dubbo Touch hosted the NSW Touch Junior State Cup Northern Conference

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
March 2 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The NSW Touch Junior State Cup Northern Conference has come and gone but Dubbo Touch Association are still riding high after their success over the three-day event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.