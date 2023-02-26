A dramatic final-minute try was enough for Northern Beaches to take out the under 18s division at the NSW Touch Junior State Cup Northern Conference on Sunday.
Lady Cutler Oval was packed with spectators who showed a lot of support for both sides after three tough days of play and it was Northern Beaches who came away with a 9-8 win against Central Coast.
The competition runners-up had been undefeated through the competition before the final but Northern Beaches coach Harry Berryman had a lot of faith in his side.
"The boys worked so hard, it's just so good mate," he said.
"Getting that win, especially how we won feels so good and to be on the winning side."
It was Northern Beaches who opened the scoring in the final taking an early 3-0 lead before the sides went try for try over the next few minutes.
With a one-point lead, things took a dramatic turn when a Northern Beaches player was sent off, leaving them a player down which Central Coast quickly capitalised on.
A try to the Central Coast side looked like the beginning of the end for the Beaches outfit but a last-minute try and defensive effort was enough to seal the one-point victory.
Following the win, Berryman was drenched in water after his team poured their esky onto their mentor but he was more than happy to receive the cool down following a hot Dubbo day.
"So good, the boys have worked that hard and all the games have been close," he said.
"Across all three days, the boys were just building and building."
Being a player down for several minutes can be a disaster for most teams but Berryman said the Beaches boys prepare for adversity.
"We train for those, we put the boys under pressure like that and they responded," he said.
"It's not good but you've got to expect it."
Meanwhile, Manly took out the under 18s girls division with a comfortable 5-0 victory over Northern Beaches.
Sunday was a great day for the Manly club after they also took the under 16s girls grand final, defeating Newcastle 17-2.
However, it wasn't all bad for Newcastle as they won the under 16s boys grand final while Maitland were the victors in the under 14s boys.
Northern Beaches left Dubbo more than one title as the club's under 14s girls, under 12s boys and both their under 10s sides won their respective competitions.
Mudgee under 12s girls flew the flag for the Country-based teams, winning the under 12s girls division 11-6 against Northern Beaches.
