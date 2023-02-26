Daily Liberal
Northern Beaches won five grades at the NSW Junior State Cup Northern Conference in Dubbo

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
February 27 2023 - 10:30am
A dramatic final-minute try was enough for Northern Beaches to take out the under 18s division at the NSW Touch Junior State Cup Northern Conference on Sunday.

