RSL Colts have bounced back from a tough few weeks with a massive win over South Dubbo on Saturday afternoon at No.1 Oval.
The second last round of the RSL Whitney Cup saw the final three one-day matches of the season be played and it was an impressive win by Colts.
Batting first, Souths made 9/136 before RSL chased down the total in 23 overs to secure a bonus point victory and all but wrap up the minor premiership.
RSL captain Marty Jeffrey is hoping his side can keep building over the next few weeks before the finals.
"It was a good win I think, going into the game after losing a couple in a row it's nice to get another one of the board heading into the final round," he said.
Rudy Peet got Souths off to a good start with the bat making 34 but the Hornets struggled to keep the scoreboard ticking over as Tim Howarth took 4/33 from his eight overs.
In reply, Jon Kilby took two wickets for Souths but Jeffrey (56 not out) and Anthony Atlee (36 not out) fired to secure a comfortable win.
Still five points ahead of CYMS on the ladder, a win for RSL in their next match against Macquarie would secure the minor premiership, something Jeffrey is hunting for.
"I think there is still a little bit of work to do because technically we can still drop out," he said.
"But we are just keen on building momentum into next week and we know if we get another win we will be firing heading into the big dance."
Howarth and the rest of the bowling group have been impressive for most of the season, with the RSL skipper liking what he has seen.
"The way the pitches have been this year, those medium pacers who nibble them around both ways have been successful," he said.
"Timmy is one of those blokes who you can throw the ball at any time and he will just bowl back of a length with a pretty tight line.
"I think he got the rewards yesterday (Saturday) but has been bowling well all season long for us, it's good that he is building form at the end of the year."
Atlee's knock may not have been the biggest of totals but his captain is hoping ahead of the finals the teenager can get back to his best after a disrupted season.
"He's coming back from injury as well so it was nice to see him get a few out of the screws," he said.
"He's got a bit of confidence back, he's showed glimpses all year and there is no reason why in the last few games that he can't go bigger and better."
Meanwhile, CYMS scored a comfortable victory against Newtown at No.2 Oval by six wickets.
Without Steve and Mat Skinner, Newtown's depth stood up with the bat as they made 6/158 from their 40 overs with Bhavesh Nanda making 56.
The wickets were shared around between the CYMS bowlers before it was their turn to bat.
Pruthviraj Parmar picked up two early wickets to have the Cougars on the back foot before Cooper Townsend (23) and Thomas Nelson (43 not out) combined.
Townsend eventually fell which brought Tom Barber to the crease to join Nelson as they two looked to take the game away from Newtown.
Barber was dismissed for 29 before Ben Knaggs hit a quickfire 37 not out to end the game in the 34th over.
Rugby scored a nail-biting win over Macquarie in their clash at No.3 Oval.
Lachlan Strachan led the way with the bat for Macquarie as they made 9/164 from their 40 overs before Rugby's batters stood up.
Ben Wheeler and Koda Sissian got the run chase off to a good start but things looked in real trouble as Rugby lost four wickets for just a single run.
Aidan Bennewith and Jacob Hill combined to get the innings back on track before Max Rumble (15 not out) put the finishing touches on an impressive last over victory.
