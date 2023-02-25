Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Photos

Rugby, RSL Colts and CYMS all recorded RSL Whitney Cup wins

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated February 26 2023 - 10:48am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

RSL Colts have bounced back from a tough few weeks with a massive win over South Dubbo on Saturday afternoon at No.1 Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.