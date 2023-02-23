Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Shawn Townsend will coach Dubbo CYMS under 21s this season

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
February 23 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo CYMS star Kyjuan Crawford is one player who has came through the Western Under 21s competition. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Dubbo CYMS will get their title defence started on Sunday when the Western Under 21s competition begins this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.