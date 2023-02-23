Dubbo District Junior Cricket Association has produced some brilliant talents in the past and this new crop looks as good as any with three teams preparing for grand finals on Sunday.
The DDJCA's under 12 White team, under 14 White team and under 16s will all take part in their respective grand finals this Sunday across the Western region.
The Richie Richardson-coached under 16s side will be in Dubbo to take on Orange and the mentor is excited about what his group can do.
"They are a good team, we've been having sessions on Friday afternoons since late October," he said.
"A few of the kids who missed out on making the team got brought in as development players.
"I got the idea when my son Max (Richardson) was made a development player down at Bankstown before he played Green Shield, normally we would try and have two teams but we just didn't have the numbers this season.
"Rather than have two weak teams and spread them too thin, we made the decision at the start to have one.
"We didn't want to see the kids drop off and lose them to cricket so we are trying to keep them in the game which is why we have two teams in each age group."
Several of the undefeated squad have spent time in RSL Whitney Cup club sides this season so far and Richardson is confident it has done wonders for them.
"It's great for their development, Cooper Townsend, Cooper Giddings and Max Richardson have all spent time in first grade," he said.
"Kyan Green is another one as well, even the under 15s who are in the team like Finn McLeod and Ollie Orth both have played a lot of senior cricket."
Dubbo advanced to the final after defeating Lachlan, Orange and Bathurst in their prior three matches, earning them the right to host the final at No.1 Oval.
On the other hand, Orange easily defeated Bathurst and Lachlan in their clashes but was heavily defeated by Dubbo.
Regardless of what happened in their last match, Richardson is expecting a tough match.
"We are coming up against a pretty stiff opposition this weekend, Orange have two quality players," he said.
"They've got Tom Blowes who is probably one of the best under 16 batters in the state and Max Richards was one of the best Western Zone bowlers.
"There are four Western boys who have been picked to play Country trials down in Sydney and three of them are playing in this game."
In the under 12s and 14s age groups, Dubbo split their player pool right down the middle to make even teams.
With two of those respective teams in finals, Richardson believes the talent pool in the junior game is as good as ever.
"Normally when we split the teams the best games are the two Dubbo sides playing each other," he said.
"It didn't turn out that way this year, not to say the splits are wrong but it's just the way things panned out.
"Generally we split the teams so evenly that they are one of the best games when they play each other."
The under 12s White will also be in Dubbo when they face the Western Zone Girls side at No.2 Oval.
Meanwhile, the under 14s White team will play Bathurst at St Stanislaius Main Oval after only one loss to their name this season.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
