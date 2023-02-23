Lyle Robertson's debut season in Dubbo hasn't been all that easy but the all-rounder is hoping he can help Macquarie win one piece of silverware this season.
Robertson and his teammates will be in action on Friday night at No.1 Oval when they take on RSL Colts in the MoneyQuest Megahit semi-final.
A spot in the final against Newtown is on the line after the Tigers advanced through to the decider after a win last week against Macquarie.
For Robertson, he hopes the side has learned from the loss as they aim to continue their strong form in the T20 competition.
"It was pretty disappointing to lose to Newtown especially considering how well we have gone in the T20s," he said.
"I think we just need to go out there with the same attitude that we have had all year and take the game deep."
Macquarie have been great in the T20s, only losing one match this season while winning games against RSL Colts, CYMS and South Dubbo on their way to a top two finish.
Unfortunately, their Friday night success hasn't translated into Saturday consistency but Robertson knows they have what it takes to win the competition still.
"We've been pretty consistent with the T20s, it's been good but yeah it is disappointing to not be able to carry that into Saturdays," he said.
"This is probably our final push at getting a bit of silverware this season so all the boys are up for it and want to be RSL Colts."
After arriving from Scotland in the off-season, Robertson has been one of Macquarie's best players throughout the summer, picking up multiple Player of the Match awards in the T20s.
But for the all-rounder, he just wants his team to do well and isn't worried about individual honours.
"I've gone alright, it's been not too bad but it is all about the team result," he said.
"It's good getting a nice performance for yourself and helping the team win but I'm just trying to make sure the team win the game."
RSL Colts scraped into the finals after a poor start to the competition but can still cause a few headaches for the remaining sides.
A team who is used to playing in big games, RSL Colts boast several experienced players like Mitch Bower and Chris Morton, a pair who will likely be opening the batting on Friday.
It is RSL Colts' experience which Robertson believes makes them such a dangerous side to play against.
"I think that's their big factor, they've got a lot of boys who have been there and done that," he said.
"The younger ones they have coming through are all very good players as well so we know it's going to be a fight and a battle but we are looking forward to it."
Friday night's fixture will begin at 6:30pm.
