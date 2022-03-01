sport, local-sport,

Dubbo CYMS under 21s coach Paul Yeo knows his side's match against Cowra was a lot closer than the scoreboard suggested following the 40-0 victory. Playing at Parkes' Pioneer Oval following four Western Rams fixtures, CYMS were too classy for Cowra and racked up their third win in as many games for the pre-season under 21s competition. The CYMS mentor believes his side deserved to win but he also credited Cowra's effort throughout the match. "I thought they were really good, I don't think the score represented the game," he said. "It was a real tussle the whole way through, Cowra really stood up and they are a good bunch of blokes. "It was a good hard game of footy, we were probably just a little more I guess clinical. "We put the finishing touches on it, we won by 40 points so it's fair to say we were better but they were a bit light as far as I don't think they had a massive bench." The CYMS youngsters ran in a total of seven tries, with Calub Cook, Jack Allen, Sullivan Haycock and Jayden Hyde all among the try-scorers while Yeo believes Sullivan Haycock was also strong out of dummy half. READ ALSO: Yeo was impressed by the efforts of Jamyn Cleary who once again was among Dubbo's best players. "He was very good, Tom Stimpson and Jackson Bayliss were also very good," he said. In the round's other matches, Bathurst St Pats defeated Parkes 24-12 while Bathurst Panthers narrowly defeated Orange Hawks 16-14. The win for CYMS confirms their second-place finish behind Bathurst St Pats only on for and against points after the three regular-season rounds. CYMS will now turn their attention to this weekend's game against the Bathurst Panthers with the winner to play in the final against St Pats. While the Panthers may be a new team in this year's competition, Yeo knows CYMS will have to be at their best to get a win. "They look good, they've got some strike power in the forwards and a good backline so it will be a good, hard test for us," he said. "We'll have to be at our best to be a chance." The top three teams will play their own finals series as will the bottom three sides with Parkes going straight through to the final after finishing in fourth place. The winless Cowra Magpies will meet Orange Hawks this weekend to decide Parkes' opponent for the grand final. Both grand finals will be played on the weekend of March 19-20 at a to be confirmed venue. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

