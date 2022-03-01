sport, local-sport,

Tickets for the South Sydney Rabbitohs' clash against the Canberra Raiders at Apex Oval are now on sale. For Rabbitohs Central West and other member types, tickets became available for purchase as of 10am on Tuesday. For the general public, tickets will become available on Thursday March 3 at 10am via the Rabbitohs website. Shannon Donato Chief Commercial Officer for the Rabbitohs is excited about the club returning to Apex Oval for a second time after last year playing the eventual NRL Premier Penrith Panthers at Dubbo's premier football ground. "Tickets are expected to run out of the door, especially after last year when they sold out a week in advance," he said. "For those who wish to get early access for this game, they can do so by purchasing a Rabbitohs Central West membership." Tickets start from as low as $20 while family passes will also be available for purchase. Gates for the match will open at 11am with both respective clubs NSW Cup (reserve grade) sides to play at 11:30 before the NRL match begins at 2pm. Mr Donato also added the club will again return in the week leading up to the game to make their presence known in the community. "I think it is important to remind everybody that this is more than just about one rugby league match," he said. "It's about engaging with the entire community, the Rabbitohs and our community arm South Cares will be out here in the week leading up to the event. "We engage with all facets of the community, whether it be grassroots footy, community groups, schools and we do a lot of health promotion. "For us, it's about supporting the community and giving something back." Current deputy mayor Richard Ivey admitted he was personally excited by the prospect of the Rabbitohs returning in the future. "It's great for our council and our council area but it's also a win for the Rabbitohs, because they can come out here and be well recognised as well as appreciated," he said. "It really does mean something to the community, therefore it really does mean something to the Rabbitohs." Those wishing to purchase a Rabbitohs membership can do so via http://membership.rabbitohs.com.au. While the general public can access tickets once they come on sale on Thursday at 10am via www.rabbitohs.com.au/dubbo22.

