The title of who is the best club team in the Western Zone has long been debated by this weekend we will get our answer when Dubbo CYMS Cougars travel to Orange.
The Cougars will be in action at Wade Park in the final of the Western Zone Club Knockout, taking on St Pat's Old Boys in a battle between the defending premiers of their respective competitions.
Having won last season's RSL Whitney Cup, CYMS were given a bye in round one before wins over Orange City and RSL Colts to advance to the final, in two one-sided affairs.
But CYMS quick Bailey Edmunds believes this weekend will be a big test for the Cougars, a side who want to make a statement.
"It's good to play these sorts of competitions, it shows you are the best team in our comp at least and now we are going up against their best," he said.
"Both sides are pretty young as well which just goes to show how good the talent in Western Zone is at the moment."
CYMS will be without at least three of their starting XI for the match but it gives younger players an opportunity to get a taste of more high-level cricket, something Edmunds believes will benefit the Cougars going forward.
"We have got a couple of big outs but have a couple of young guys who will fill the spots," he said.
"We know they do a good job and have played a fair bit of rep, hopefully, we can get the win and show we are the best.
"I think the young blokes will thrive in this opportunity to play top-level cricket for the club."
Edmunds, Ben Knaggs and Thomas Nelson are three players who will know a fair bit about some of the St Pat's lineup, having battled Bathurst in the Western Zone Premier League for several years now.
The likes of Cooper and Bailey Brien, Adam Ryan and Andrew Brown will all be a familiar faces for the Cougars trio, a quartet which poses a big threat to the CYMS outfit.
Also having been a marquee player for Rugby Union (Bathurst), Edmunds feels he knows a fair bit about Sunday's opposition.
"They are a pretty good side, most people don't rate them because they are a bit confident," he said.
"They are a young side and well-rounded with the bat as well as the ball so I'm hoping we can match them the best we can."
This season has been the first instalment of the knockout concept which seems to have been a success but Edmunds believes it could use a few tweaks.
"I don't mind it, obviously the one-dayers are a bit tough," he said.
"You travel on a Sunday then have to back up for work the next day, I've found it not too bad playing against different teams who are different quality.
"I wouldn't mind seeing it got to a round-robin T20 kind of set-up, maybe have four teams go to a town and play but it's all up to Western Zone."
Sunday's match at Wade Park will begin at 10am.
