Dubbo Touch Association's under 14s girls side have started off their NSW Touch Junior State Cup Northern Conference campaign in fine fashion after recording two wins on Friday.
The home side was too good for Northern Suburbs and Nelson Bay in their opening two matches before falling 2-1 in a close fixture against Mudgee.
The Shannon-Smith-coached side also got the better of Mudgee but the visitors just finished too strongly.
But regardless of the result, Smith admitted the team had done well to stay ready for all three of their games on Friday morning.
"It's always hard to up for that last game, it's tough," he said.
"We've got to do it again tomorrow (Saturday) but it's all part of it."
A talented team, Smith believes the Dubbo side has a lot of potential to go far in the competition should they keep improving.
"They are (a good side), they've got a lot of potential and have really worked hard," he said.
"I've seen a lot of improvement out of them so now it's just about getting over that final hump.
"They are a good group of girls."
Dubbo's under 10s boys side also got off to an unbeaten start on Friday, with wins over Carlingford (4-0) and Beresfield (9-3).
The Under 12s boys won their opening match against Taree before losing to the Northern Beaches 7-2.
It was more of the same for the Under 12s girls with Dubbo winning their match against Tamworth 4-0 while the under 14s boys have also been impressive.
The young side defeated Scone 8-3 before going on to beat Northern Suburbs 5-0 to also be unbeaten to start their tournament.
The under 16s girls side won two tough opening matches against Northern Suburbs and Taree also on Friday.
The action continues all weekend with the finals being played on Sunday.
