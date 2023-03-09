They made four Central West Rugby Union grand finals in 2022, now the Dubbo Kangaroos are back on the paddock and hunting for more success.
The Roos enjoyed one of their most successful seasons as a club last year, winning three grand finals and having all five teams qualify for the finals.
After a long lay-off, club president Gerald Webster was happy to see players back at training when things started up again just a few weeks ago.
"Everyone is back on deck," he said.
"We are getting some pretty good roll-ups, it's a bit cooler now so hopefully we can get a few more now which is pretty pleasing."
While summer sports like cricket are still playing, Webster believes a few of the club's members won't be back until a fortnight before the season begins.
"Some of those guys won't turn up until the cricket stops completely so we won't them until the end of the month," he said.
"We've got a trial booked in Tamworth against Pirates on the 25th so we are taking a few teams up there.
"The colts boys are doing a camp at Lake Burrendong and just training to get ready for kick off."
READ ALSO:
The colts and women's sides will be both coached again by the mentors who had success in 2023 while Paul Elliott will take on the top job alone after being joined by Andrew Wise last year.
Webster confessed Wise was keen to come back and help the first grade squad improve on their fourth place finish but face difficult circumstances.
"'Wisey' (Wise) has a new job so he will be out of action," he said.
"Paul Elliott is on his own at this point but he will get a bit of assistance from elsewhere, 'Wisey' will probably chip in where he can.
"But we are going to have a roster for a few forwards to come down each week and give him a hand."
The first grade group haven't won the title since 2014 and there is a sense of unfinished business says their club president.
"Last year we were missing a few games that we should've won," he said.
"That will be a big focus just to try and get those wins where you shouldn't have lost."
But with the club as a whole in a great place, Webster is hoping 2023 can be another hugely successful season on the field.
"If we have another four sides in the grand final this year it will be pretty good," he said.
"The goal will be to have five this year so we will see how we go."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.