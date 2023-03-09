Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Dubbo Kangaroos are looking to build off the back of a successful 2022

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
March 9 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo Kangaroos are hunting for more success in 2023 after winning three grand finals last year. Picture by Phil Blatch

They made four Central West Rugby Union grand finals in 2022, now the Dubbo Kangaroos are back on the paddock and hunting for more success.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.