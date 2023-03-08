Wellington Cowboys experienced a tough 2022 season in first grade but a host of new signings has the club optimistic for the upcoming campaign.
Playing in the first-ever Peter McDonald Premiership (PMP) last year, the Cowboys finished at the bottom of the Group 11 pool with only a single win to their name.
But now, new club president Graham Blackhall believes the PMP squad will take a big step forward this season.
"Our first grade side is going to be very competitive this year," he said.
"Last year, we were that rock bottom but there is going to be a significant climb because we had a big inclusion of quality.
"We suffered a few injuries last year with guys like Brock Naden, he is keen to come back.
"Tyrone Tattersall is coming too, he shined in the under 18s grand final."
Naden was one of the shining lights for the Cowboys during the early rounds of the 2022 season, impressing against Bathurst Panthers.
On the other hand, Tattersall can provide Wellington with a utility value, being able to cover any position in the backline as well as the halves.
The departure of Mason Williams likely leaves two starting spots open for the Cowboys and Blackhall has a few ideas of who could be the starting playmakers.
"Jai Merritt and Preston Simpson are another couple of big ones too," he said.
"Rylee Blackhall, who is my son has come back. He had an opportunity down with Canberra and unfortunately wants to come back this way.
"Logan Conn is returning to his home town and he is a quality player."
Merritt's signing is a big one for the Cowboys, as the playmaker is as good as anyone on his day and should fit in nicely alongside the returning Rylee Blackhall.
Blackhall will return to Wellington after spending time at Yass in the Canberra Raiders Cup competition.
With several signings already confirmed, Wellington's new club president believes the Cowboys might not be done just yet.
"We might have a possibility of another guy coming back through family connections who is currently overseas on holidays but has expressed interest in coming here to support his family," he said.
"We really struggled a bit at the start of last year to fill our sides but this year it's been a positive turnaround for us mostly."
Wellington's league tag side finished fifth last season, narrowly missing out on a spot in the finals and will join the new Western-wide competition in 2023.
A talented group, Blackhall confessed the squad will miss one of their best players after she took an offer to head to Sydney.
"Opportunity has come for two of our girls to go down and play in the Women's league competition," he said.
"Kiara Sullivan has gone down there with interest from the Sydney Roosters, a couple of interested girls have moved while a couple have fallen pregnant," he said.
"The club is always there to support the families first and our second priority is football."
