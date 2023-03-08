Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Graham Blackhall has taken over as the Wellington Cowboys president

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated March 8 2023 - 2:57pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Graham Blackhall (centre) is the new Wellington Cowboys president. Picture by Nick Guthrie

Graham Blackhall has taken over as the Wellington Cowboys president and he already has his eyes on making a difference at the club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.