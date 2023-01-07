There's few former players in the western area as revered as Wellington legend Mick Peachey.
But for all the success the former five-eighth achieved - headlined by four premiership wins in five seasons with the Cowboys - he said it wouldn't have been possible without a good forward pack in front of him.
That's why now, as the new president at the Wellington club, his main focus is attracting props to provide some much-needed go-forward and relieve the pressure on captain-coach and 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership player of the year, Justin Toomey-White.
"The biggest concern is prop for me," Peachey said.
"If I can get two props, one off the bench and one to start and they're big bodies, we'll go alright.
"Everyone used to say how good someone, whether it was me or my halfback or a centre, was but we weren't that good without props to lead us forward.
"We need good props and second-rowers and we've always had good second-rowers but it's been awhile since we've had a big prop."
It's been a tumultuous few years for the Cowboys since the drought-breaking Group 11 premiership win of 2019.
The COVID pandemic ruined any chance of defending that title in the next two years while the loss of a host of players and numerous sponsors meant there had been rumours of the club folding in the lead-up to the 2022 campaign.
The club managed the stay afloat - a reserve grade side was only confirmed two weeks into the season - but finished with the wooden spoon in three of the four grades.
Peachey is the face of a new-look committee determined to rebuild the club and while he admits his work and community engagements mean he can't dedicate as much time as he wishes to the new role, he's doing all he can to help the club.
"I'm feeling pretty good," he said.
"I think Wello has got the makings of being competitive in all grades.
"We're the same as everyone though, you just need those sponsors to keep you ticking along. It is harder for the smaller communities."
Plans for the 2023 season have already begun.
Former star junior and Western Rams halfback Rylee Blackhall is set to be back in maroon next season after time with the Penrith Panthers, Wests Tigers and Yass Magpies in recent years.
Peachey confirmed he's targeting an experienced half and "a game manager" to work alongside Blackhall and one player has been targeted but he wouldn't say any more than some conversations have taken place.
The desire for two props was mentioned multiple times though, though Peachey wouldn't give away any names there either.
The club won't be targeting a huge name to fill the positions though and they have been looking at front-rowers who played reserve grade for the likes of Dubbo sides CYMS and Macquarie, given the strength and depth those two clubs had last season.
"We're talking to a couple though and hopefully we can entice them to come over here and get them to like it," Peachey said.
"There's blokes I thought were good enough for first grade but were playing reserve grade this year because of the quality other sides had."
From watching first grade last year, Peachey said the Cowboys were competitive for long periods but were trampled late as they tired after defending against bigger bodies for long periods.
"The boys we've got there are workers and they were committed to try as hard as they could but it takes a toll when you're defending against bigger sides all the time," Peachey said.
He watched as second-rower Toomey-White - one of the most destructive edge runners in bush footy - took hit-ups through the middle early in the set to try and get his side moving forward and he doesn't want that pressure on the captain-coach this year.
Toomey-White will be playing on the edge again, while fellow second-rower Wade Peachey is set to be available far more often in 2023 after missing most of the last season due to work commitments.
The under 18s are also an area of focus after they struggled for numbers last season and failed to win a match.
Darren Peachey, who coached a promising Wellington under 16s side to the finals last season, is set to step-up to the 18s this year to ensure there is progression at the club.
"We've got some good boys staying there next season and I've spoken to a lot of the boys who played juniors last season...hopefully we can keep those boys who are now progressing into reserve grade and bring along that next batch to make the juniors competitive," the club president said.
Wellington's reserve grade side and league tag outfit - which has shown promise in recent years and just missed the 2022 finals - will be part of western-wide competition this year after it was confirmed they will join first grade and under 18s in combined league.
The Wellington Cowboys start pre-season training this week.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
