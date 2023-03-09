Defending Country Classic champion Zipping Kyrgios will make his return to Dawson Park on Saturday night as he looks to go back-to-back.
The John and Melinda Finn-trained greyhound will feature in one of four Country Classic semi-finals (605m) on Saturday, just a week out from the final.
Set to jump out of box five, Zipping Kyrgios hasn't been handed any favours and Melinda Finn said he will be one of many chances the training duo will bring to Dubbo.
"I'm feeling good but they've got bad boxes," she said.
"Krygios won it for us last year, we seem to have a bit of luck at Dubbo."
The duo will have five runners across the four races, giving them every chance to qualify for the final.
Zipping Alabama will run in the first semi-final and will start from box six, something Finn knows isn't ideal at all.
"They just need a lot of luck on the corner starts," she said.
"You need the inside draw there but anyway, we've got to go in it and hope they can qualify this week.
"Then hopefully they can get a decent box next week."
Tania Keeping and Zipping Kyrgios will both run in the second semi-final but Finn isn't exactly happy to see her two best runners in the same.
"I thought our main two chances were Tania Keeping and Zipping Kyrgios but they've drawn the same heat which is ridiculous," she said.
The four races will headline another massive evening of racing for Dawson Park and the Dubbo Greyhound Club ahead of their biggest night of the year.
Approximately $170,000 is on the line in the Country Classic final which will return to Dawson Park for the second consecutive year.
More than 1,000 spectators packed into Dawson Park for last year's meeting which featured entertainment by Shannon Noll.
This year, Albert's very own Jason Owen will perform at the final which will take place on March 18.
