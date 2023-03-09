Daily Liberal
Four Country Classic semi-finals will be held at Dawson Park this weekend

Tom Barber
Tom Barber
March 9 2023
Defending Country Classic champion Zipping Kyrgios will be back at Dawson Park on Saturday. Picture by Greyhound Racing NSW

Defending Country Classic champion Zipping Kyrgios will make his return to Dawson Park on Saturday night as he looks to go back-to-back.

