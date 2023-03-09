Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Brett Robb is aiming for back-to-back Country Championships final berths

By Greg Prichard
Updated March 9 2023 - 2:15pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo trainer Brett Robb (left) will have three runners in Sunday's Country Championships qualifier at Coonamble. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Boom Boom Basil has had his problems and can take a lot of work to get right for races, but Dubbo trainer Brett Robb knows it's worth the effort with the horse heading towards the $150,000 Newhaven Park WRA Country Championships Qualifier at Coonamble on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.