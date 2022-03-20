sport, local-sport,

Zipping Kyrgios trainer Melinda Finn was understandably 'very excited' after her greyhound took out the $170,000 Stockman & Paddock Country Classic Final at Dawson Park on Saturday night. In front of a crowd of more than 1,000 people, Zipping Kyrgios showed no signs of nerves in the feature race of the night to win by two lengths. The training team of Melinda and John Finn have trained the greyhound since coming into possession of him and have reaped the rewards of what is a fine racer. Melinda Finn said Zipping Kyrgios ran the race almost to perfection and did exactly what she wanted him to do. "All he had to do was come out and bunch up which is exactly what he did," she said. "When he was running third down the back (straight) I knew he'd be hard to beat from there." Drawing box one, Zipping Kyrgios got out to a reasonable start to sit fourth in 605-metre race behind Fantastic Raven, Chase Me Honey and Zipping Alabama respectively. Fantastic Raven ($9) led the race for the majority of it until the pack turned around the final bend and it was Zipping Kyrgios ($2.40) who powered away towards the finish to snatch the victory. Fantastic Raven trained by Jason Mackay finished in second place while Zipping Alabama ($18) which is also trained by the Finn's ran third. READ ALSO: Melinda Finn said it was nice to win for local breeders, the Hallinan family who are based out of Clergate and admitted it had a lot to do with the performances of Zippping Kyrgios. "The Hallinan's are locals, they are one of the biggest breeders around here," she said. "Full credit goes to them, they give you the dogs and you've just got to give them a few trials then away you go you've got a dog like Kyrgios." The crowd at Dawson Park was a big one, with Australia music icon Shannon Noll also performing throughout the night and Finn believes the Dubbo track should get the chance to host the Country Classic Final again in the future after what was an extremely successful evening. "The atmosphere is enormous, they've done a really good job," she said. "When I came up to want to trial, they trialled me on a Sunday. "They are so helpful here, like last week the lure broke down and they got it up running. "No other track would do that, it's a real credit to them. "I hope they keep getting the race every year." Charmaine Roberts also picked up a win on the night with Georgia Keeping taking out the Orson Allen (516m) while legendary trainer Pamela Braddon also grabbed a victory as Magical Bear won the 10th race of the night. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/3e678368-2500-4382-95a1-2f876f49afab.jpg/r0_85_526_382_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg