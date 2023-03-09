The Nightwatchmen: Mouth-watering finals matches finally arrive

After many, many months of play, finals have arrived for the RSL Pinnington and Kelly Cup competitions.
CYMS, Macquarie, Newtown, RSL Colts and Narromine will all be represented in the finals throughout the grades while third grade's finals will be split into two divisions.
The top four finishing sides in the RSL Kelly Cup will play for that competition while the next four best sides are set to battle for the Dawson Cup.
Let's have a look at the matchups for this weekend.
The battle for the first spot in the second grade final will take place this weekend in a two-day clash at Lady Cutler.
One of the best sides this season, the Ducks were in the same position last year when they fell in a close match to Narromine in the semi-final before the latter went on to win the title.
But now, the Ducks are a different side.
Charlie Kempston has added depth to their batting alongside his brothers Jack and Harry while their bowling attack has been brilliant in their own right.
On the other hand, Macquarie has a wealth of experience to rely on during the finals.
Ian Marchant finished the season as the top run scorer in second grade and with Jason Green also in the Macquarie squad, runs will be flowing.
Youngsters Kyan Green and Harvey Marchant will get the chance to play their biggest senior cricket match.
Fortunately, the loser of this match won't be eliminated but will face the winner of the fixture below but a week off and a spot straight in the grand final will be enticing for both groups.
Just a week ago, the Demons sat at the top of the ladder and now find themselves in with a chance of being knocked out of the competition.
A loss to Macquarie in the final round of the season pushed the Demons out of the top two and into third while RSL Colts White defeated Narromine.
Led by Wes Giddings, RSL Colts White is mostly made up of the squad that finished second last season and a few key players have started to show form at the right time of year.
Jagatinder Singh Gill has been great with the ball while Cooper Giddings made a big score just a few weeks ago.
For the Demons, Malachi Dutschke looks the key with ball in hand and will need to take early wickets if the Newtown side is to go on to win.
Matt Neill's CYMS White side locked up the minor premiership with a round still remaining but were handed a shock loss last weekend.
CYMS White will head into the match likely as favourites after winning 13 of their 16 matches this season but was defeated by Macquarie White the last time these two sides met.
Strong form after Christmas moved CYMS White into the top spot but Macquarie White has been consistently impressive all season long.
Led by Mark Wallace, Macquarie White has several match-winners on their side including Luke Patis, Richard Hawker and Bradley Turner, all of whom have had great individual performances this season.
The minor RSL Kelly Cup semi-final will see one team depart the competition in what is another battle between Macquarie and CYMS.
Macquarie Blue and CYMS Green will meet in the minor semi-final with one side looking to keep their season alive.
CYMS Green has been led from the front by Heath Larance, a man who finished the year as the second-highest run-scorers in the competition.
Raskia Thanippulige was impressive for Macquarie Blue last week while Brad Roberts will likely have his side firing and ready to go for the match at John McGrath 2.
The third and final competition to begin their finals on Saturday, both Newtown sides will battle it out for a spot in the Dawson Cup decider.
The Tigers are no strangers to playing finals cricket, with the current group consisting of multiple RSL Kelly Cup winners.
Mick McMullen, Graeme Allen and Craig Pettit have all scored runs when needed throughout the season while Don Skinner and Scott Barber have impressed with the ball.
Newtown Kings lost their two matches against the Tigers this season but will be led once again by Harwinder Singh, one of the competition's best batters.
This match could go either way and will be likely decided by a few key players.
RSL Colts' Richie Deebank has scored runs for fun this season and youngster Ben Grimson looked good last weekend as well.
Narromine has former first graders Greg Kerr and Bart Goodman while Jakob Short will provide a match-winning performance on his day.
Playing at the smaller Lady Cutler South A, expect a high-scoring affair between these two sides in what should be an entertaining match.
