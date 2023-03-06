Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Kelly Cup TOTW: Young guns step up while Larance, Deebank go big once again

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated March 6 2023 - 1:51pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rugby's Brett Paul tried his best with the bat on Saturday but it wasn't enough for a win. Picture by Amy McIntyre

The 18th and final RSL Kelly Cup round produced some wonderful individual performances.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.