Kelly Cup TOTW: Young guns step up while Larance, Deebank go big once again

The 18th and final RSL Kelly Cup round produced some wonderful individual performances.
The top four sides have all qualified for the finals of the competition while the following quartet are set to battle it out for the Dawson Cup when the semi-finals begin on Saturday.
CYMS White was heavily beaten by Narromine while CYMS Green and Macquarie Blue scored big wins.
Newtown Tigers, Strikers and Kings all won while an RSL Colts veteran fell just one run short of another century for the season.
Let's have a look at Saturday's best performers.
We've opted to go for a young opening batting pair this week because George more than deserves his spot in this list.
After his side bowled out Newtown Rhinos for 101, George carried his bat through Macquarie Blue's innings, finishing on 50 not out from as many balls.
The opener's innings included seven fours and a single six as Glen Shields (32 not out) was also impressive.
One of the younger members of this week's team, Grimson didn't take a backwards step against an experienced Newtown Tigers side.
The youngster made 67 opening the batting and combined with a man who is lower on this list for a 105-run partnership.
Grimson has started to find form at the right end of the season and could be in for a big finals campaign.
He's at it again.
Larance and the man below have become regular faces in this column but for good reason as the CYMS Green captain made a brilliant 77 not out on Saturday.
Taking on Rugby, Larance took 3/29 before carrying his bat through the innings to help CYMS Green to another win as they successfully chased down 144 in just 20 overs.
He's starred for his side almost all season and Deebank was at his brutal best again on Saturday.
The veteran made 99 not out against Newtown Tigers in an innings which almost got his side a win at Bob Dowling 3 but it wasn't to be.
Deebank's innings included nine fours and three massive sixes as he propelled RSL Colts into the finals of the Dawson Cup.
The Rugby veteran did all he could on Saturday to try will his side to a win.
Paul made 60 off 98 balls as Rugby made 9/144 from their 40 overs but it wouldn't be enough as CYMS Green powered home with 20 overs still remaining.
The Strikers looked in real trouble during their run chase at 6/51 before Karki put his foot down.
Karki's innings of 83 from just 72 balls helped guide the Strikers to a close win as they chased down the Macquarie Blue target inside 36 overs.
The batter hit 12 fours against a team who will be right up there when battling for the premiership this weekend when finals begin.
Wallace provided yet another captain's knock on Saturday as he has done so many times this season.
The Macquarie White skipper hit 59 for his side after they were in big trouble against Newtown Strikers, being 6/70 at one point.
Wallace took to the bowlers late to help get his side to 170 before he was the last wicket to fall.
With the ball, Wallace also chipped in with two wickets.
Performance of the round.
Pun produced an outstanding individual game with both bats to power the Strikers to an upset victory.
The all-rounder took 5/12 from eight overs to have Macquarie White on the back foot early before making 41 not out to guide his side to a win.
Age is just a number.
Skinner has proven this theory to be true a number of times this season and was at it again on Saturday.
His side were looking at chasing a massive total but the Newtown skippers' four wickets helped restrict RSL Colts to 9/229 before the Tigers passed the runs with four overs remaining.
The Macquarie quick was exceptional for his group against Newtown Rhinos over the weekend and helped set up a big win.
Thanippulige's 4/21 from eight overs led the way as Macquarie Blue bowled out the Rhinos for 101.
The win for the group secured the fourth spot on the ladder for them, meaning they will now play CYMS Green in the Kelly Cup minor semi-final.
Taking on the minor premiers, Barrett showed no fear at Dundas Park to help the side score a comfortable win.
CYMS White made the journey out to Narromine on Saturday and Barrett ripped through the Cougars' batting order, taking 3/48 to help bowl the ladder leaders out for just 108.
In reply, Narromine wasted little time in the run chase to secure the victory inside 26 overs to book themselves a spot in the Dawson Cup semi-finals.
