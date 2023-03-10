Some of Dubbo's best junior cricketers will have the chance to play on the premier oval in town this weekend in the local grand finals.
Dubbo District Junior Cricket Association's (DDJCA) grand finals have arrived once again and the respective clubs have been hard at work preparing for the big occasion.
After many months of play, the junior grand finals will be headlined by a strong under 16s grand final which will feature South Dubbo and CYMS.
DDJCA president Ben Luck is excited to get a look at the action this weekend.
"Obviously all the clubs have worked hard," he said.
"This is what they've worked towards, it's not always about winning but seeing them at the top is a good thing.
"The kids get a real kick out of it as well to be there and playing for the number one spot in the age group."
Both Souths and CYMS will feature current first graders in their respective lineups, with the former having one of the most talented sides in junior cricket.
Harry Roscarel, Max Richardson and Blake Dillon will all play for the Hornets on Saturday and Sunday morning.
Meanwhile, CYMS' Cooper Townsend will be key for his side with both bat and ball, as well as spinner Aydan Hunt.
The under 16s match will be played at No.1 Oval, the best ground in Dubbo and Luck believes the junior sides will be pinching themselves when they run out onto the field.
"The 16s have moved to No.1 Oval this year," he said.
"The under 14s have played most of their cricket at No.2 Oval but it's a highlight for the 16s to be able to play on the premier turf wicket in Dubbo.
"They get a chance to showcase their skills and have a good crowd around them. After the game we will have a presentation up there, the younger age groups will come and hopefully create a bit of that finals atmosphere."
In the other grades, Macquarie Blue and Souths will face each other in the under 14As grand final at No.2 oval.
Souths will once again be in a decider with their under 14Bs to take on RSL.
Wellington under 12s will meet South Dubbo in the under 12As final while CYMS Green and Gilgandra will battle for the under 12Bs title.
The under 14s and 16s matches will be two-day fixtures which begin on Saturday while the other grades will have one-day matches starting on Sunday.
The matches will begin at 8:30am.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
